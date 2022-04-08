Niger Delta Group slams Asari-Dokubo For criticising Wike’s Presidential Ambition 

Niger Delta United Front (NDUF) has attacked the founder of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force (NDVF), Mujahid Asari-Dokubo for criticising Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State over his 2023 presidential ambition.

The group berated Asari-Dokubo for his careless criticism of Wike whom it said is country’s best performing Governor who’s seeking to replicate his signature of unusual performance in the governance of Nigeria at the centre.

Dokubo, in an interview with Arise TV fews hours ago, said Wike was not fit to be the President of Nigeria. He described Wike’s ambition as laughable, asking if he looks like a potential president.

“It’s laughable that Wike wants to be President. Look at him, does he look like a president? Will Nigerians want a president like that?

In a statement made available to newsmen in Bayelsa State, Comrade Sam Ophori said instead of Asari-Dokubo to set his eyes on the full blown moon, he’s focusing at the crescent like an infant.

“Asari-Dokubo is an unserious human being who has a problem differentiating between the well thought out Governor Wike’s envisioned ‘New Nigeria’ agenda and the Governor’s facial expression.

The group said It is pointless engaging Dokubo who is on relevance seeking voyage.

“Asari-Dokubo should have been matured enough to know that the content of Governor Wike’s (NEW) manifesto to revamp the country, an acronym from his name, supersedes his facial appearance.

