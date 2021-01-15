Niger Delta group pledges cooperation with FG, others on peace, security

The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has pledged to cooperate with the Federal Government for peace and security nationwide. Mr Tony Uranta, UNDEDSS Secretary General, who disclosed this in a statement by, on Friday in Lagos, said the decision was reached at the end of its 2021 first General Cyber-Meeting on Thursday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UNDEDSS, which is the think-tank and voice of the Niger Delta peoples, is made up of a coalition of civil and political pressure groups in the region.

Uranta said that the group is offering hands of friendship to the Federal Government, relevant State governments, security agencies and peoples of Nigeria, to expedite the restoration of nationwide to guarantee better life of all Nigerians “The peoples of the Niger Delta resolves to partner all sincere governments and peoples of Nigeria to ensure national security and economic prosperity now, nationwide. “Although Nigeria has many challenges and paradoxes, in this new age of a very deadly global plague and a national crisis of insecurity that’s threatening both the global and Nigerian economies.

“UNDEDSS believes that it is in the self-enlightened best interests of all Nigerians to work together, in sincere cooperation with all other Nigerians so as to attain sustainable peace, unity and prosperity,” he said. According to Uranta, this is not the best of times for any sections of Nigeria to promote isolationism or populism; but, rather time for all to pull together toward being a country determined to let Justice, Equity, and Rule-of-Law be its fundamental premises.

“We recognise that there will always be extremists and nihilists seeking to destroy Nigeria. But we can and must, ensure that good triumphs over evil and do all we need to see that governments and peoples of Nigeria rise up out of this maelstrom to position Nigeria as the great nation we have always been destined to be,” he added. (NAN)