Niger Delta group commends President Buhari over PIA

August 19, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 An advocacy group, Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA) has commended Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Petroleum Industry (PIB) into an Act.

The NDRA Spokesperson, Mr Darlington Nwauju, commended the in an interview with the News Nigeria (NAN) on in Port Harcourt.

He described the ’s assent to the petroleum as the right decision.

According to the spokesperson, in spite the criticisms that followed the signing the into an Act, the law now provides the nation’s petroleum industry with the needed regulated governance structure.

“So, the PIB is the first step to right all the wrongs done against the oil bearing communities in the over 60 years oil exploration and exploitation in the region.

“The signing of the bill into law now gives the country a governance structure to regulate activities in the petroleum industry,” he said.

Nwauju, however, said that the group was concerned over a portion of the law that mandated the host communities to bear the cost of securing oil facilities and oil leakages.

“The flip side remains the fact that all manner of production wastes, as well as the billions of dollars lost to the Oil Companies, shall eliminated.

“Also, another grey area is the three per cent equity share to host communities, which we think should amended.”

Nwauju called on lawmakers in the Niger Delta to make efforts with the region’s lawmakers in the future.

He urged the region’s lawmakers to engage with the Federal Government to amend some sections of the PIA. (NAN) 

