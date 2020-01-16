Niger Delta: EFCC, DSS to deepen collaboration against oil theft

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Department of State Services (DSS), have pledged to deepen their collaboration in a bid to rid the Niger Delta of crude oil thieves and other maritime related economic crimes. This was made known on Thursday, January 16, 2020 when the new Zonal Head of Port Harcourt Office of the EFCC, Usman Imam, went on a familiarization visit to the Rivers State headquarters of the DSS in Port Harcourt.

Imam, who was received by the State Director of DSS, H.B Abdullahi, said the essence of the visit was to familiarize himself with the DSS leadership in the state with a view to deepening the existing partnership and collaboration between the two agencies. “I am new in Port Harcourt and will need the support of critical stakeholders in the state as the EFCC cannot do it alone,” Imam said.

While assuring the DSS of EFCC’s support towards the common objective of national safety and security, Imam observed that the Niger Delta has peculiar economic crimes that are complex and multidimensional, which make effective deterrence much contingent on a robust synergy and cooperation among law enforcement agencies.

In his response, Mr. noted that excellent relationship has existed between the two organisation in the state and assured that it would continue. “Take it from me, the synergy is 100 percent. The relationship with EFCC has been wonderful and we hope it continues,” Abdullahi said.