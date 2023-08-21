Niger Delta Dev’t gets minister, Petroleum ministry adjusted

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has announced a new minister-designate for Niger Delta Development and directed minor amendments to ministry nomenclature and portfolio allocation.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by Mr Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja.

In the new move, the president approved the redeployment of Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a minister-designate soon.

The ministers-designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy has been reshuffled as follow:

(A) Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

(B) Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Minister of Interior

(C) Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Minister of Transportation

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyetola was earlier assigned to Transportation, Tunji-Ojo to Marine & Blue Economy while Alkali had Interior.

Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

NAN reports that the portfolios of the two ministers are designated as Ministers of State, Gas Resources and Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

The president also approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

That was the portfolio assigned to Kaduna State but no person is yet to be assigned to it.

All new changes take immediate effect.

The ministers-designate are expected to be sworn in on Monday.(NAN)

