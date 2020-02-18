Niger Delta: Alasoadura calls for peace, dialogue





The Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura has called for peace and dialogue to address issues giving rise to conflicts, agitations and youth restiveness in the Region.

The Minister made this plea, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Abia State, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu at the Government House at Umuahia, Abia State, on Monday February 17th, 2020.

Alasoadura said that the purpose of the visit to Abia State is to sensitize and ensure peace, development and tranquility in the Niger Delta region, hence the people should let peace be supreme and charged the State government to also carry the people along.

In a related development, Sen. Alasoadura also visited the people of Ukwa-West Local Government Area of Abia State, an oil producing area during the sensitization on Peace and Security Enlightenment programme, he stressed on the need to take deliberate steps to maintain peace and security in their various communities.

He advised the people on the necessity to wean themselves from full dependence on Oil and Gas to other means of more sustainable livelihood such as agriculture and other vocations.

In his remarks the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olusade Adesola said it is the continuous desire of the Federal Government to promote dialogue and community based approach towards attaining peace for sustainable development of the region, that the implementation of this colloquium has been sustained.

Olusade stated that the programme is intended at providing a platform for interactions between Government and the people at the grassroots with a view to giving them a listening ear and understanding their concerns, hence the theme “Dialogue, A Panacea for Peace and Development.”

He commended the people of Ukwa – west community for their peaceful co- existence and maintaining peace and security in the region.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of Abia state, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu expressed his gratitude to the Ministry on the Sensitization programme organised on peace and security in the region.

Sir Ude, pleaded with the Ministry and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to complete the ongoing projects in the State so that it can benefit the people.

Speaking further, he appealed to the Youths and Traditional rulers to be positive about the development and participate fully in the programme so that at the end the essence of creating the Ministry will be achieved.

In his welcome address, Hon. Chief Sylvanus Nwaji stated that under the able leadership of the Governor, the youths have been engaged in meaningful and sustainable ventures, especially Small Medium Entrepreneurs (SMES) in order to gainfully engage the Youths and maintain peace and security within the area.

He called on the Ministry to urgently look into the uncompleted projects and complete them as it will benefit the people especially the Niger Delta Housing Estate in Ukwa- west Local Government Area to help curb the bunkering activities along the region.





