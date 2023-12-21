Niger declares 7-day holiday for workers

Gov. Mohammed Bago of Niger has approved a seven-day public holiday for workers to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Bologi Ibrahim on Thursday in Minna.



Ibrahim said that the holiday would begin on Friday, Dec. 22 and end on Jan.1.

”The holiday will start from Dec. 22, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024,” he said.

He stated that food stuff would be given to government officials for onward distribution to the less privileged in their localities and wards.



“Don’t stay in Minna, go and share foods with the poor people in your local government areas and wards,” Ibrahim quoted Bago as saying.(NAN)

Mohammed Baba Busu

