Niger crisis: Prophet Okoh seeks peaceful resolution,says God working to restore Africa

A Christisn cleric , Prophet Godwin Okoh, on Sunday called on the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS)and Nigeria, to use peaceful means to resolve the political crisis in Niger Republic.

Okoh, Founder , Jehovah Eyes Salvation Ministry, made the call in his “State of the Nation” message at the church in Lagos.

The cleric said God revealed to him that He would use Nigeria to play a big role to intervene in the crisis in Niger Republic.

According to him, God is working to restore Africa and He has fashioned out the reform of the continent through the current leadership crisis in Niger.

“The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) should probably position itself for leadership re-engineering of the people to command global respect through a peaceful resolution of the power imbalance in Niger.

“Nigeria ,through the crisis, will be expected to play a fatherly role in the process that will earn it global reckoning, and respect among the world powers.

“We need to seek the face of God through prayer to bring this to reality,” he said.

He called on President, Bola Tinubu ,who is also the Chairman of ECOWAS , to apply wisdom in approaching the Niger problem.

He urged Tinubu to tread with caution to avoid mistakes in managing the crisis in the neighbouring country.

“The young man in the leadership of Niger should be treated with wisdom by the elders around to forestall imminent international conspiracy capable of thwarting the divine African restoration project.”,he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Mohammed Bazoum was on July 26 ousted by a military coup in Niger .

The coup led Abdourahamane Tchiani, has thrown the landlocked- West African country into crisis ,attracting regional and global concern.

The Nigerian Senate had on Saturday expressed opposition to the use of military option as solution to the Niger crisis (NAN)

