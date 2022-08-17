Niger CP decorates 43 promoted officers

By Aminu Garko

Mr Bala Kuryas, Niger Commissioner of Police ( CP), on Wednesday in Minna decorated 43 promoted officers in the command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officers were elevated from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP).

Kuryas said that the promotion was part of the Inspector-General of Police’s commitment to motivate personnel and strengthen the fight against crime in the country.

He added that the promotion was in line with the police agenda for improving security and stability.

”The promotion is aimed at boosting the morale of the officers to be dedicated to duties and bolster service delivery.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. You should live up to expectation by reciprocating the gesture with discipline, hard work and vigilance,” Kuryas said.

He advised the personnel to emulate the good character of the promoted officers and always be alive to their responsibilities.

The CP told the promoted officers that more responsibilities were now placed on their shoulders and urged them to be ready to face the challenges ahead.

SP Moses Saba, DPO Zungeru Division, appreciated the I-G, Mr Baba Usman, for recommending them to the Police Service Commission for promotion.

Saba, equally appreciated the Commissioner of Police, Niger and other senior officers of the command for their leadership and mentoring.

” We promised to redouble our effortS in the line of duty, as to whom much is given, much is expected,”he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

