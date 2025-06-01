Niger Courts Dangote Group’s Partnership To Unlock Crude Oil Potentials

With its proven expertise in the energy sector, the Dangote Group is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the exploration and development of the recently discovered oil blocks in Niger State’s Bida Basin.

Addressing industry leaders at the Dangote Special Day event at the Niger National Trade Fair in Minna, Governor Bago positioned Niger State as “open for business” regarding Bida Basin oil development, specifically calling for private sector investment and expertise in the state’s hydrocarbon exploration.

Governor Umaru Muhammed Bago, represented by Hamza Bello Sarki, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment, acknowledged Dangote Group’s proven capacity in executing large-scale industrial projects, citing the successful delivery of the world’s largest single-train refinery in Nigeria as evidence of its technical expertise and operational excellence.

The Dangote Group is the major sponsor of the 2025 Niger National Trade Fair.

The Governor described the Bida Basin oil discovery as Niger State’s ticket to economic prosperity, and win-win for partners.

A 2023 geological survey report identified 17 commercially viable oil blocks in Niger State, with estimated hydrocarbon reserves projected to sustain production for approximately 70 years.

The Bida Basin, stretching across parts of Niger and Kwara States, has been identified as a promising sedimentary basin with hydrocarbon potential.

Representative of the Dangote Group, Mr. Hashem Ahmed, said the company was “investing massively in Niger State, adding that it was ready to partner the state to enable it to develop its potentials.

“The Dangote Rice Mill in Wushishi when completed will enhance local rice production and drastically reduce post-harvest losses. We are also working closely with the Governor’s Office on the Niger Food Initiative—a game-changing agricultural programme.

“We have committed to serving as a guaranteed off taker for 1 million metric tons of paddy rice, creating a stable market and encouraging further private investment.”

Mr. Ahmed commended the proactive measures taken by Governor Bago administration to foster a business-friendly environment and stimulate private sector engagement in driving economic growth.

He said the government’s strategic policies—such as the planned establishment of a Free Trade Zone—demonstrate a clear commitment to attracting investment, enhancing trade, and positioning Niger State as a hub for industrial and agricultural development.

“For Dangote Group and the broader Organized Private Sector, these initiatives represent a significant and encouraging step forward. The Free Trade Zone provides a competitive advantage by streamlining business operations, reducing bottlenecks, and creating a conducive ecosystem for large-scale investments,” he said.