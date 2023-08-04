Niger coup : Tinubu notifies Senate of ECOWAS’ decisions

President Bola Tinubu has conveyed the decisions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on recent military intervention in Niger.

The ECOWAS decision is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Godswill Akpiabio and read at plenary on Friday.

Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in the letter said:”I present my modest compliments to the distinguished Senate President and distinguished senators.

” I do have the honour to inform you, that following the unfortunate political situation in Niger Republic culminating in overthrow of the adminstration of His excellency President Mohammed Bazoum on 26 July 2023.

“The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), under my leadership condem the coup in its entirety and resolved along side other members of the international community to seek return of a democratic elected government in Niger.

“Consequently in a bid to broker peace and restore democracy in the country ECOWAS conveyed an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of States and governments on July 30 in Abuja .

“The body, consistent with Africa Union (AU) and ECOWAS) protocols on consititutional changes of government , thereafter issued communique on the line of action decided upon by member states .

“As Chair of ECOWAS, Nigeria has the obligation to lead in the implementation of the directive outlined in the communique and such resolved as follows.

“Closure and monitoring of all land borders with Niger Republic and reactivation of border drill exercise, cutting off electricity supply to Niger Republic.

“Mobilising international support for the implementation of the provisions of ECOWAS communique, presenting cooperation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic.”

Other resolutions reach by ECOWAS according to Tinubu includes brockage of goods in transit to Niger Republic especially from Lagos and eastern seaports, embarking on sensitisation of Nigerians and Nigrians on imperative of actions of ECOWAS especially social media.

Tinubu said ECOWAS also resolved to ensure military build up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta.

NAN reports that the ECOWAS also enforced a no-flight zone over Niger.

This significant move which includes air and land border closure, is seen as a crucial reaction to the recent ascendancy of the junta.(NAN)

