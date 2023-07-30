Niger coup: Tinubu hosts ECOWAS leaders’ meeting in Abuja

By Ismail Abdulaziz

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government are meeting in Abuja, at an extraordinary summit on the socio-political situation in the Republic of Niger.

President Bola Tinubu, who is also the Chairman f the ECOWAS, is hosting the meeting to continue to dialogue on the way out of the impasse that the military takeover has thrown the region into.

ECOWAS nations, including Niger republic, would likely impose sanctions on the military headed by the former head of the presidential guard, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani.

The African Union (AU), ECOWAS, UN, EU and Niger’s former colonial ruler France, have condemned the takeover, insisting on return to constitutional rule in the country.

Though funding is still unclear, the ECOWAS leaders have agreed on a regional security force to intervene against jihadists and military coups.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council “demands the military personnel to immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority, within a maximum period of 15 days”, it said in a communiqué after a meeting on Friday.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council condemned the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum, who was taken into custody on Wednesday by the coupists.

The takeover was justified by the junta as a response to the deteriorating security situation in the country.

In light of the unfolding events, the AU’s call for the military to restore constitutional authority and return to their barracks is aimed at upholding democratic principles and preserving stability in Niger.

A communiqué is expected at the end of the one-day meeting.(NAN minus headline)

