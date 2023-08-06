Niger coup: PDP leaders advise Tinubu not to engage military

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The national leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Bola Tinubu not to engage the military as a means of restoring democratic government in the Republic of Niger.

The party leaders gave the advice in a communique issued after a meeting cby the PDP Governors’ Forum in Abuja on Saturday.

They in the communique read by the Chairman PDP Governors’ Forum, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, advised government to further employed all tools of dialogue and diplomacy.

“They advised Tinubu and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to go into any form of war with the Republic of Niger over the recent military coup in the country.

“Rather all tools of dialogue and diplomacy should be further employed, he said.

The party leaders also counselled the Federal Government to show leadership in curtailing the cost of Governance, saying 48 Ministers and several Special Advisers and Assistants should be reduced to ensure the health of our economy.

The leaders also said that governors would work in partnership with the party at the states and national level to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability.

They also emphasised on the need for party discipline and re-iterated zero tolerance for anti-party activities and sabotage.

They said that no individual or group of individuals would be allowed to undermine the unity of the party and its processes.

“The party leaders are committed to repositioning and stabilising the party, and the healing and reconciliation process are in progress and yielding results.

“The meeting signaled that unity and loyalty are still core values of the PDP and would be rewarded,” he said.

They said that the Governors and organs of the party solidly support the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa challenging the outcome of the presidential election at the tribunal.

“The party leadership would do everything lawful towards achieving justice at the tribunal.

“The meeting congratulated the party for empanelling the Campaign Councils for the off-session elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi and urged the Campaign Councils to ensure victory for the party in the three States,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Atiku, Okowa, and all PDP governors with the exception of those of Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Oyo and Plateau. Also in attendance were the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) members.

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun speaking on the sidelines with newsmen, expressed commitment to always support the overall interest of the people of the state, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Adeleke said he had advised senators representing the state to support Adegboyega Oyetola nomination as a minister.

He said that the election process was over and now it is time for all Osun people to join hands for the development of the state.

“There is no need to embarrass him by withdrawing the support of the three PDP senators. We have a state to develop and my focus on that goal is total.

“Political maturity is needed to build the Osun of our dreams. Poverty knows no party difference. So we must support each other at all levels as long as Osun’s interest is at the center stage”, he said.

Adeleke said his administration was working hard to attract investors to the state, working in partnership with several federal and international agencies.

“ I have the sense of urgency to change this label of civil service state. We want our industrial sector to grow. So we have to develop the abandoned free zone.

“This will drive inflow of investment. We hope to get the SME industrial clusters off the ground.

“We need mini-industrial parks all over the Senatorial district. We are reviewing the Omoluabi economic zone to make it truly functional” Adeleke said.(NAN)

