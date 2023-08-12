Niger Coup: CP dismisses reports of protest in Kano

By Aminu Garko

The Police Commissioner in Kano State, Mr Hussaini Gumel, has dismissed reports about protests by residents of the state over the planned deployment of military personnel by ECOWAS to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic.

Gumel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the command was not aware of any protest by residents of the city against the proposed troops deployment.

“I am just hearing the report from you on the so-called demonstration by Kano residents because of the political situation in Niger Republic.

“You can see we are just coming back from the Passing-Out ceremony of graduands of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, where about 169 cadet officers were commissioned by President Tinubu.

“So, frankly speaking I have not given any person or group of residents permit to embark on demonstration because of the political happenings in our next-door neighbour, Niger Republic.

“You can see Kano is a peaceful State and we will continue to provide security to enable residents to move about their businesses without threats to lives and property,” he said.

The commissioner therefore advised residents to continue with their normal businesses as a comprehensive security network had been set in motion in order to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commercial city is calm and devoid of any protest, with people going about their normal activities peacefully. (NAN)

