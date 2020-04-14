Niger councillor goes missing with palliatives

By Tina George, Minna

A Councillor with Katcha local government council in Niger state is reported missing, along with 30 bags of palliative grains meant to be distributed to the vulnerable households.

He was reported missing after the bags of grains were handed to him by the local government Chairman.

The Secretary to the Niger state government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, who confirmed this said that the police, was on the trail of the fleeing Councillor, stressing that he will not go unpunished if caught.

The 30 bags of palliative grains, meant to be distributed to the constituents, include 10 bags of rice, 10 bags of maize and 10 bags of millet.

According to Matane, the Councillor was part of a committee set up for the distribution of the grains to his community.

Matane, who is also the Chairman of the Niger State Task Force on COVID-19 said that 10 bags each of rice, maize, and Millet were allocated to the 274 wards across the 25 local government areas by the state government.

“Committees have been set up In each of the 274 wards in the State, which comprises of Councillor, Party Chairman, Ward Head, and a religious leader to monitor the distribution of the grains”.

Matane expressed disappointment and dismay over the attitude of the Councillor stressing that his kind is not supposed to be made a leader over the people.