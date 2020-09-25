Niger council tasks residents on peaceful co-existence

Share the news













Agwara Local Government Council in Niger on Thursday urged residents to live in peace with one another irrespective of cultural and religious differences for the development of the area.

Alhaji Nura Kokoli, the council chairman, made the call during a peace and security meeting with the traditional leaders in the area.

Kokoli also said that the council would continue to strengthen its security networks in order to ensure lives and property.

“We want residents of Agwara to continue to live in peace with one another in order to bring about rapid development.

“We cannot achieve any meaningful development without peace among us.

“I also assure you that the council will do everything possible to secure lives and property of our people,” he said.

He noted that it was the responsibility of the council to provide adequate security for the people in the area.

The council chairman said that the meeting has afforded him and all the six District Heads in the local government the opportunity to strategise on how to ensure peace and security.

Kokoli urged the security agents in the area to redouble their efforts in patrolling the nooks and crannies of the area with a view to achieving the desired goal.

He described the local government area as one of the most peaceful in the state and enjoined the people to continue to maintain it.

The chairman thanked the six District Heads in the local government for attending the meeting, saying that it was a clear demonstration of commitment to duty.

Also speaking, Alhaji Hassan Duwatsu, District Head of Agwara, who thanked the council chairman for initiating the meeting, hoped that it would be sustained.

Duwatsu advised the District, Ward and Village Heads in the council to continue to mobilise their subjects to live in peace with one another irrespective of tribe or religious inclination.

The district head, however, urged the traditional leaders and residents to report any suspicious movement in their respective domains to the police for prompt action. (NAN)

