Alhaji Safyanu Yahaya, Chairman, Magama local government council in Niger has defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a letter personally signed by Yahaya on Saturday in Minna.

“It is with great pleasure and reverence to Allah I bring to your notice my resolve to decamp from PDP to the ruling APC.

“The decision and resolve is predicated upon my desire to contribute meaningfully to the success of the party in the state and beyond.

“I have come to respect the APC due to its progressive nature and existence of men of calibre and focus that is piloting it’s affairs at all levels of the party in the state and country at large.

“I have come to know that the PDP has lost touch with reality,” Yahaya said.

With the development, PDP is now left with only one council chairman, Alhaji Hussain Lemu of Gbako local government council out of 25 local councils in the state. (NAN)