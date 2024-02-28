Niger correspondents’ chapel gets new executive

Members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger Council, on Wednesday elected new executive to steer the affairs of the chapel in the next three years.

The new executive is to be chaired by Mustapha Bina of the People’s Daily Newspapers; Nura Mohammed of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) is the vice chairman, while Dan Atori was elected as the secretary.

The election was conducted by the credentials committee, chaired by Chinwe Nnadozie.

Other executive members are Rita Iliya of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as the Financial Secretary; Abubakar Akote of Daily Trust Newspapers, Assistant Secretary; while Pricilla Dennis of Daily Post is the Treasurer.

Batsari of Voice of America is to serve as the Auditor.

In his acceptance speech, Bina assured members of improved welfare, saying that unionism is all about welfare of members.

He described the correspondents’ chapel as the flagship of the NUJ, adding that his leadership would strive to take the chapel to higher heights.

Bina also pledged to liaise with Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure a free flow of information for the betterment of the society.

He commended the credentials committee for ensuring a seamless and crisis free transition in the chapel.

In his remarks, the NUJ Chairman, Niger, Abu Nmodu, urged the new chairman to carry all members along and be assertive while pursuing the welfare of his members.

Nmodu advised the members to support the present executive to succeed. (NAN)

By Rita Iliya