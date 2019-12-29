Niger committed to end banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling – SSG

The Secretary to the Government of Niger State, Ahmed Matane, has reassured the people of the state of Government’s commitment to fight banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other forms of criminality in the state.

Matane, who made this known on Sunday in a statement by his spokesman, Lawal Tanko, disclosed this when he visited the Military Camp in Pandogari, Rafi Local Government Area of the State.

He said that the presence of the military in the area would boost security operations and develop more effective strategies to end banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the area.

He called on other security agencies to intensify surveillance effort in ending the activities of bandits in the state and other parts of the country.

He noted that the state Government was committed to putting an end to the carnage and other security challenges in the State.

Matane said that the Gov. Abubakar Bello-led administration would continue to put in place strategies towards finding lasting solutions to the current security threats in the State.

He noted that effective protection of lives and property of all residents was the fundamental constitutional responsibility of any government.

According to him, government attaches importance to the security of lives and properties of the citizens, hence the need for peaceful co-existence among the people.

Matane, who later paid a courtesy visit to the District Head of Kongoma, Alhaji Idrisu Aliyu, said that Government had intensified efforts toward addressing attacks and killings of innocent people by bandits.

Responding, Aliyu commended the State Government for the protection of lives and properties of the residents and provision of adequate security to the people.

Matane had earlier visited Basic Health Centre, Pandogari to sympathise with the victims of attacks by bandits in the area. (NAN)