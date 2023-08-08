Niger Commissioner Nominee denies sacking teachers

By Rita Iliya

Mr Mu’azu Jantabo, the Chairman of Lapai Local Government in Niger, has denied a report that he sacked thousands of primary school teachers in the council.

Jantabo, a Commissioner nominee in the state, denied the report on Tuesday in Minna, during an interview with newsmen shortly after he was screened by the state House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Azza community in Lapai had on Monday called on Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger, to remove Jantabo name from his list of commissioner nominees over alleged sacking of teachers without replacement.

Jantabo, however, explained that for over 20 years, the council had been experiencing issue of over-bloated payroll which had dragged the council backward.

“Every reform always comes with some level of sentiment and opposition. As such, it is expected to hear this kind of allegations from people, who were against what we did.

“Other past chairmen of the council didn’t have the courage to address this issue of over- bloated staff strenght in the council.

“I am the only person that was bold enough to take the bull by the horn to carry out this reform,’’ he said.

Jantabo stressed that the allegation against him was baseless and those calling for his withdrawal as commissioner nominee should not be taken seriously.

“The question you should ask them is that, how many primary school teachers do we have in Lapai council for me to have sacked thousands of them,” he retorted.

Jantabo promised to bring his wealth of experiences to bear when confirmed as commissioner by the House and the governor. (NAN)

