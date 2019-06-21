Niger charges residents to be more security conscious

#TrackNigeria: Niger government has charged residents of the state to be more security conscious as a way of overcoming the security challenges currently confronting the state and the country at large.

Alh. Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), made the call when he received a delegation from Mashegu Local Government Area, led by Malam Muhammad Gwaugawa in Minna on Friday.

A statement by Mr Lawal Tanko, Information Officer in the Office of the SSG, said that the visit by the delegation was to felicitate with him over his recent appointment as Secretary to the State Government.

Matane called on the people to continue to maintain peaceful coexistence, irrespective of their religious, political and cultural affiliations.

He commended the efforts being made by the delegation in maintaining peace in their respective communities.

“I want to tell you that government is aware of the tremendous efforts you are making toward ensuring that peace is maintained in your domains.

“I want to appeal to you not to relent in the efforts,” the SSG said.

He enjoined the people of the state to continue to support government programmes and policies geared toward improving the socio-economic development of the state.

Speaking earlier, Gwaugawa commended the appointment of Matane by Gov. Abubakar Bello, saying that it was an indication of the trust, confidence, integrity and steadfastness the governor had in him.

He described the governor as a visionary leader whose agenda was in line with the yearnings of the people.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abubakar Umar, Member representing Mashegu Constituency in the state House of Assembly, expressed optimism that the re-election of the governor for a second term would bring rapid development to the state.(NAN)

