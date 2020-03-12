Niger bye-election: Police ready to provide security

The Police Command in Niger says it is ready to provide adequate security for the conduct of the bye-election for Magama/Rijau federal constituency in the state scheduled for March 14.The Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Adamu Usman, said tghis in Minna on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the preparedness of the command ahead of the bye-election after meeting with the head of security agencies in the state.

Usman said that security agencies in the state were working to ensure crisis-free bye-election.He said that already, an effective operational order on how to provide security at each of the polling units across the two local government areas had since been issued to the officers deployed for the purpose.” We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security before, during and after the bye-election,” he said.The commissioner also said that the command and other security agencies had put in place various security measures to guarantee peaceful political atmosphere in the state.

” I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents in Magama/Rijau that they can go about freely to exercise their franchise on March 14, without threat to lives and property,’’ he said.He noted that political parties and candidates were expected to conduct themselves in a manner that would promote peace in the society and facilitate peaceful conduct of the elections.

“Thuggery, intimidation and demonstration of violent conduct will not be condoned before, during and after the election.“We will provide a level playing ground for all the political parties participating in the electoral exercise.“We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion to the state before, during and after the bye-election,” he said.The commissioner warned that any person or groups found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted. (NAN)