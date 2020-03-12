Niger By-election: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials – REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger on Thursday began the distribution of sensitive materials for the by-election in Magama/Rijau Federal constituency slated for March 14.

Prof. Samuel Egwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch, Minna.

Egwu said the electoral materials were moved from the CBN, Minna office to Magama/Rijau Local Government areas, accompanied by armed security personnel.

He explained that heavily armed security personnel would escort the materials to the two local government areas under tight security cover.

He said the sensitive materials, comprising ballot papers and result sheets, would be transported under tight security to the affected councils.

He explained that the distribution of the sensitive materials was done in the open glare of all to show the Commission’s transparency.

“The timely and transparent distribution of sensitive materials to the various local government areas showed that INEC is willing and prepared to conduct transparent and credible elections in the state.

“As you can see, the political parties are here, the security personnel are here and the press and other stakeholders are all here.

“Fortunately, INEC has always intended, with the support of the stakeholders, to improve on the delivery.” Egwu said.

He said that the sensitive materials were handed over to INEC by the CBN Minna Branch Controller, Alhaji Musa’u Tulu.

NAN reports that the materials were distributed in the presence of representatives of the four political parties participating in the by-election APC, PDP, APGA and ADC.

Sule Wushishi, the State Secretary of APGA expressed satisfaction with the INEC for providing require electoral facilities for the conduct of the by-election.

Wushishi called for deployment of more armed Security personnel’s to ensure peaceful political atmosphere during and after the election.

Alhaji Nasiru Leman, the APC representative also expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness and distribution of the sensitive materials to the two councils.

Ladan called on eligible residents in the two local government areas that made up the constituency to adhere strictly with the rules and regulations to ensure peaceful electoral process.( NAN)