Niger Bandits flee as Nigerian Military Stations troops at Warari Area

Following the stationing of Nigerian troops at the Warari community in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State, bandit activities have radically reduced in the area, PRNigeria has reported.

Rijau is a border axis linking Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states, and has witnessed many attacks by bandits crossing from neighbouring states.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that hundreds of troops had been permanently stationed in the axis, equipped with military paraphernalia – armoured tanks and many other gadgets for seamless operations.

“Since the deployment of the ground troops authorised by Chief of Army Staff, General Faruk Yahaya, the sustained security patrols and clearing operations in the area have led to the elimination of many armed bandits, their collaborators and informants,” the source disclosed.

Speaking with PRNigeria, some community leaders commended the Nigerian Military for the deployment, saying that the action has also stopped the crossing and movement of bandits within and around Yawuri, Gero, Magamam Daji, Hanyu and Birnin Boka.

The leaders, however, called on the Nigerian Military for similar deployments of troops in all the prone areas in the state.

They also called for the rehabilitation of the road linking Kontagora and Rijau, lamenting that a 20 minutes’ drive now takes five hours to reach their destination.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

