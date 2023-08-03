Niger: Bago urges NIS to intensify surveillance on illegal migrants

By Rita Iliya

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger has urged the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), to intensify efforts to ensure strict migration guidelines for migrants coming into the country.

He said this during the 60th anniversary of NIS with the theme “Enhancing Seamless Migration in Minna on Thursday.

Bago, represented by his deputy, Mr Yakubu Garba, commended NIS for sustaining and strengthening the country’s security, through effective and efficient border security and immigration management for years.

“I am sure that it has been 60 years of triumphs and challenges, but overall, the service has indeed grown to some enviable heights,’’ he said.

He expressed optimism with the improvements in the issuance of travel documents, passports to Nigerians within and outside the country and issuance of residence permits to foreigners in Nigeria.

Bago pledged state government’s support to the service to aid it in the discharge of its responsibilities.

In a remark, Mr Samuel Nongo, Controller of NIS in Niger, said the event was to commemorate the establishment of the service and the significant milestone achieved so far.

He said that although NIS was a lead agency in immigration management, it also deals with issues of terrorism and kidnapping which are trans-border crimes.

Nongo said that there was a need for government at all levels to invest in migration management in order to forestall and minimise trans-border crimes.

“Citizens must change their orientation to stop harbouring irregular migrants because of the dangers it portends,” he said.

He appealed to the state government to support the organisation with logistics to enable it police the country’s borders. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

