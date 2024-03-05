Niger: Bago, Canada to collaborate on boosting food security

Gov. Umar Bago of Niger will meet with Olivia Chow, the Major of Toronto, Canada, in September as part of efforts to increase food sufficiency in the state.

Mr Michael Oloyade, Chief Executive Officer, Voice of Africa (VOA), Canada, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja

Oloyade said the governor would use the occasion of his working visit to Canada in September to synergise with Canadian public and private organisations on food security.

He said the proposed working visit would include a series of engagements tailored to enhancing infrastructure support, agricultural development, food security, and governance in Niger.

Oloyade said the visit would foster beneficial collaborations between Niger State and Canadian public and private organisations.

He added that Bago would be the recipient of the 2024 Torchbearer Award in recognition of his outstanding leadership and impactful governance initiatives in Niger State.

The award ceremony, he said, would hold on Sept. 14.

“Some of the activities outlined for Bago on the sideline of the award include meetings with the Premier of Ontario, the Ontario Parliamentary session

“Others include: Black Caucus of Ontario Parliament, and a tour of the Ontario Food Terminal, which is the second-largest food distribution terminal in North America.’’

Oloyade said that the governor would also hold an exclusive meeting with the Mayor of Toronto, the largest municipality in Canada.

“He will tour the Toronto Transportation Corporation, the second-largest transportation network in North America, with discussions on the potential donation of rail coaches and buses to benefit Niger.

“He will also meet with African Diaspora Investment group to discuss about private investment in mass housing projects in Niger,” he said.

VOA Canada is the Parent company of VOA Radio Canada. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola