Niger auto crash: 6 die, 4 injured – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Niger Sector Command, has confirmed the death of six persons in an accident that occurred on Bida/Kutigi road on Thursday.

Mr Joel Dagwa, the state’s Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that four other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said that the lone accident, which occurred at about 15.20 hours at Jifan village along Bida-Mokwa Highway in Bida Local Government Area, involved a bus with registration number JJJ 132 XV.

“Twelve people were involved in the mishap; six were killed, four sustained injuries and were taken to General Hospital Kutigi.