Niger Assembly urges reactivation of Bosso dam to end water scarcity

By Rita Iliya

The Niger House of Assembly has urged the State Government to reactivate the Bosso dam in order to address the challenge of water scarcity in some parts of the state.

The call followed a motion moved by Mr Abubakar Gomna (APC-Bosso) and seconded by Mr Abdulmalik Bala (SDP- Katcha) during the plenary session on Wednesday.

Gomna said that the dam was constructed for conservation, treatment and supply of drinking water and other domestic use for residents of Bosso and environs.

“Sadly, for over the years now, the dam has been dysfunctional,” he said.

He said that the neglect of the facility had resulted in persistent water scarcity in the area.

He further said that because of its non-functionality, residents depended on water vendors, whose source of supply was not clear.

According to him, water is life and if the issue of water sacrcity in the area was not addressed, residents would be at risk of contracting water-borne diseases.

He, therefore, called on the government to rehabilitate the dam as well as upgrade pumps and other essential equipment to boost its capacity to supply water to the area.

Gomna said that making the dam functional would provide potable water for not only Bosso but up to Maikunkele Community.

Contributing, Mr Idris Vatsa (APC-Lapai), moved that the motion be referred to the Committees on Water Resources and Urban Renewal.

He was seconded by Yusuf Dabban (PDP-Lavun).

The house unanimously agreed that the motion be referred to the appropriate committees to handle and report back in six weeks. (NAN)

