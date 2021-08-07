Niger Assembly summons IBB varsity management over tuition fees increment





Niger State House of Assembly has summoned the management of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBUL), Lapai, to appear before its Committee on Education to explain the rationale behind recent increment of tuition fees.

This was the resolution of the house after deliberation on a motion on matters of urgent public importance, tabled by Mr Mohammed Haruna, member representing Bida II constituency, at plenary on Thursday in Minna.

The Speaker, Abdullahi Bawa, while reading the resolution of the house, directed the senate and governing council of the university to appear before the committee to explain why the university increased the tuition fees.

Earlier, Haruna in his presentation, disclosed that the university had during a meeting approved upward review of the fees beginning from the 2020/2021 academic session.

The lawmaker said the fees for returning students who are indigenes, was increased from N27,500 to N62, 927 while new students would pay N129,675.

He added that the returning students who are non indigenes would now pay N117,325 while the new students from outside the state would pay N201,210.

Haruna described the increment as worrisome, coming at a time when families were struggling to feed.

The lawmaker expressed fears that the action would force some of the students to drop out of school or engage in criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the assembly has ordered the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development to appear before its committee on youths and sports, to explain why some beneficiaries of the Special Public Works programme were not paid their full entitlements.

The resolution came under matters of urgent public importance raised by Mr Ahmed Bello, member representing Agwara constituency.

The two committees were directed to report back to the assembly on their findings within two weeks.(NAN)

