Niger Assembly receives 3 additional commissioner nominees

The Niger House of Assembly has received the names of three additional commissioner nominees from Gov. Abubakar Bello for screening and confirmation.

The new list comes barely a week after the governor sent an initial list of 17 nominees who were already being screened by the Assembly.

According to the Speaker, Mr Abdullahi Wuse, the new additional nominees include Tasala Marafa, Rifkatu Chidawa and Abubakar Aliyu who are to be screened on Oct. 22.

In a related development, the House passed a resolution granting approval to the governor to access a N2 billion loan facility for counterpart funding of donor assisted projects in the 2019 budget.

The donor assisted projects included SUBEB, SDGS, New Map, Ramp III, CSDP, YESSO, UN Habitat, UNDP, UNICEF, Nutrition, CSR and support to non-communicable diseases.

The lawmakers unanimously passed the resolution following a correspondence from the governor which was read on the floor of the House.

According to the letter, the loan is being offered at an interest rate of 18 per cent per annum and 2.0 per cent of transaction cost which is to be repaid within 24 months.

“The government of Niger State has received an offer of a term loan facility of N2 billion only to finance some vital projects and counterpart funding of donor assisted projects in 2019 budget.

“However, as part of conditions for accessing the loan we would require a resolution of the House of Assembly in support of the facility.

“In compliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I wish to bring this matter to your attention and to seek your consent for this loan,” it read. (NAN)