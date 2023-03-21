Niger assembly pledges legislative support to governor-elect

By Rita Iliya

The Niger House of Assembly has pledged its support to the governor-elect, Alhaji Umar Bago of the All Progress Congress (APC).

Speaker of the House, Mr Abdullahi Bawa, stated this when he in company of the Clark of the house of assembly visited Bago in Minna on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Bago won the governorship election having polled 469,896 to defeat his closest rival, Isah Kantigi of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) with 387, 476 votes.

Bawa who congratulate Bago on his victory at the just concluded governorship election, wished him success as he prepares to assume office.

He assured the governor- elect of full legislative support to move the state to greater heights.

Responding, Bago appreciated members of the assembly for their support before, during and after the election.

He assured them of his support and cordially relationship in the overall interest and development of the state. (NAN)