Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property

The Niger House of Assembly, says it plans partner with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to ensure security of lives and property in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Abdulmalik Sarkindaji (APC- Mariga), said this when he received the state new NSCDC commandant, Mr Elijah Willie on a courtesy visit in Minna on Tuesday.

He said the 10th assembly was committed to ensuring the security of lives and property of the people of the state.

“The 10th assembly is desired to partner with you to ensure that our state is free and safe from all forms of social vices,” he said.

Earlier, Willie had appreciated the speaker and members of the 10th assembly for the warm reception accorded to him and his team.

He said the corps would synergise and collaborate with the legislature to provide better security coverage for lives and property in the state.

He lauded the speaker and members of the assembly for their unflinching support and collaboration with the corps for better security coverage in the state. (NAN)

