Niger Assembly invites work ministry, RAMP over collapse bridges

By Rita Iliya

The Niger House of Assembly has invited the state Ministry of Works over collapse of bridges leading to Kutiriko and Estugaie villages in Agaie Local Government Area of the state.

This followed a motion of matters of urgent public importance brought before the House on Thursday in Minna by Malam Isah Etsugaie, member representing Agaie Constituency during the plenary in Minna.

Speaker of the House, Mr Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, said the House resolved to invite the management of the ministry to explain why bridges on the routes were collapsing while some were abandoned.

He said that the Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP) and other relevant agencies were also invited to appear before the House Standing Committee.

Sarkindaji urged the state government to incorporate improvement of access roads in villages into its urban policy renewal.

Earlier in his motion, Etsugaie said the Kutiriko to Estugaie road network which links over 40 communities was in a deplorable state and affecting economic activities in the area.

He added that the roads to Kutiriko, Dokochi, Sallawau, Kenchi Kaza to Etsugaie were also in a deplorable state.

“The bridges between Kutiriko and Dokochi has collapsed while that of Sallawau to Kenchi Kaza is at the verge of collapse.

“The Kenchi Kaza to Etsugaie road has not being completed. The bridges are not motorable making motorist to use Agaie route to Etsugaie which is a longer route.

“The Keteregi to Badeggi road construction work in Katcha area Council awarded by RAMP has also been abandoned making road users plying the road to go through hardship,” he said.

Sarkindaji said that inviting the relevant agencies in charge of road construction would help to mobilise contractors back to sites to complete the projects. (NAN)

