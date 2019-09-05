Niger Assembly inaugurates House Committee on local government

By Tina George, Minna

The Niger state House of Assembly has inaugurated the House Committee on local government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Honorable Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, charged the committee to work towards ensuring a free and fair local government elections in the state.

The House Committee has also been charged to work towards ensuring that the unnecessary rivalry and clashes between aspirants are brought to an end.

He stressed for the need of the committee to ensure that that there are no abnormally in the electoral process.

The Speaker expressed confidence in the members of the committee urging them to discharge their duties diligently and according to the rule of law.

The Chairman of the House Committee for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Honorable Shuiabu Liman Iya said the committee has a significant role to play in ensuring a acceptable free and fair local government election in the state.

He stated that the Committee would also ensure that the resources given to the local government councils are judiciously and prudently expended for the benefit of the people at the grassroot.

“As we all know, the state depends largely on FAAC to sustain its programme. We will ensure that resources are managed prudently by the local government councils. We will embark on oversighting promises, programmes and projects, we are determiner to scrutinize the budget to ensure that there are no loopholes.”

Iya then appreciated the Legislators for giving him and his colleagues the opportunity to serve in the committee.

The inauguration took place at the house of Assembly in Minna.