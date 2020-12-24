Niger assembly impeaches majority leader for negligence of duty

The Niger State House of Assembly, on Thursday, impeached its Majority Leader, Mr Abba Mohammed, and his Deputy, Binta Mamman, for alleged negligence of duty.

However, during deliberations, the legislators reversed the impeachment of the deputy leader, Mamman, because she was in isolation, recovering from a coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

According to the lawmakers the decision to impeach the majority leader, representing Borgu constituency, would stand for absenting himself from the house plenary, at a time when the presentation of the report of the 2021 budget estimates was being made.

NAN reports that the motion for the impeachment was moved by the member representing Bida 1, Mr Bako Alfa and seconded by the member representing Wushishi, Mr Mohammed Lokogoma.

(NAN)