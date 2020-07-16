Niger Assembly impeaches Majority, Deputy Majority Leader

The Niger State House of Assembly has impeached its ,  Alhaji Suleiman Nasko and Deputy , Mr Andrew Jagaba.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Alhaji Ndagi Baba, representing Lavun constituency and seconded by Alhaji Saidu Tama, representing Edati constituency during Thursday’s plenary.

Speaking on the motion, Baba said that the lawmakers had observed that the majority and deputy majority leaders were responsible for the slow movement of activities at the House, adding that the house under their leadership was not progressing.

But the , Mr Abdullahi Wuse, said that he was not notified of the decision to impeach them which was contrary to the Standing Order of the House.

Alhaji Mohammed Haruna, representing Bida II constituency, moved that the order read by the be suspended and was seconded by Alhaji Malik Madaki, representing Bosso constituency.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Yabagi Akote, representing Gbako constituency, nominated Alhaji Abba Bala, as the new and was seconded by Mr Suleiman Gambo, representing Paikoro constituency.

Also, Alhaji Bashir Lokogoma, nominated Alhaji Binta Mamman, representing Gurara constituency, as the new deputy majority and was seconded by Malik Madaki, representing Bosso constituency. (NAN)


