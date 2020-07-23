Niger Assembly deputy speaker resigns, Baba takes over

Share the news













The Niger state House of Assembly Deputy Speaker and member representing Bida I, Alhaji Bako Alfa, has resigned his leadership position as the deputy speaker of the house.

This followed a notification letter read by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Wuse, during Thursday’s plenary.

Alfa appreciated the leadership of the house for the opportunity given to him to serve as the deputy speaker of the house.

The Clark of the House, Alhaji Abdullahi Kagara, thereafter called for the nomination of a new deputy speaker.

Alhaji Suleiman Gambo, member representing Paikoro nominated Jibrin Ndagi Baba, representing Lavun costituecy, for the position and was seconded by Ibrahim Salihu, member representing Kontagora II.

There was no other nomination and Baba emerged by unanimous vote.

In his acceptance speech, Baba said that his nomination came as a great surprise, and appreciated the lawmakers for the opportunity given to him to serve.

“It’s a great surprise to me, because I am ‘too small’ for the position, that is because there are many of my colleague here that are bigger than I, but still went ahead to nominate me, ” he said.

He gave assurance to work towards the welfare and development of the house.

In his remarks, Wuse, congratulated the new deputy speaker and prayed for God’s guidance in the discharge of duties. (NAN)

Related