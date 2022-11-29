Niger APGA Guber candidate congratulates APC’s Aisha Binani over court victory

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Gubernatorial flag bearer in Niger State for the 2023 elections, Hajiya Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya has congratulated Senator Aisha Binani Adamawa APC candidate on the recent Appeal Court Victory.

Hajiya Abdullahi-Iya who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, praised Sen. Binani whom said showcased the spirit of a true democrat by appealing the judgement of the lower courts against using violence which has become a common practice by some politicians.

She said,”The APGA Gubernatorial flag bearer in Niger State for the 2023 elections wishes to congratulate Sen. Aisha Binani over the recent Appeal Court decision that reversed the judgement of the lower court thereby restoring Senator Aisha Binani as the rightful candidate of the APC towards the 2023 Gubernatorial elections.

“First of all, I must say that Sen. Binani showcased the spirit of a true democrat by appealing the judgement of the lower courts against using violence which has become a common practice by some politicians, this desperate practice to take power, by all means, must be frowned upon and we should have zero tolerance to this kind of attitude in our nascent democracy, and as such; I advise every well-meaning politician to always resort to the judiciary processes as the succour of the oppressed in matters like this”.

“Secondly, i must say I admire the resilience and doggedness of the APC Gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa state in standing her ground to ensure she is not bullied out of her victory. That has further strengthened our belief as women that; our fathers, husbands, and brothers are not patriarchal by nature like many pundits have tried to put it out to the public.

“Going by the judgement of the court and support from Party members in the state including spiritual and community leaders, it shows that our men in these groupings are fully in support of women in politics and governance and as such would ensure equity, justice, and gender inclusion are fully operational to making Nigeria a better place for all”.

She added,”I am most delighted to see that; we will be going to the gubernatorial polls come 2023 with a sister that I hold in high esteem i therefore look forward to beyond-2023 elections when we are declared Governors- elect in our individual states; Niger and Adamawa to share ideas and rub minds accordingly for the good of our people and Nigeria in general”.

“We are excited about this huge victory which isn’t only for Sen. Aisha Binani but for all Nigerian women who dared to take action and not sit by the sidelines; by adding their voices,their intellect and value to the processes of Nation building and to contribute effectively to the meaningful development of their communities and States.

“This historic milestone is heartwarming as we look forward to working together towards building an inclusive and productive state for our people.”