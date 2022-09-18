Niger APC gubernatorial candidate promises to enthrone a proactive govt

By Aminu Garko

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Niger, Malam Umar Bago, has promised to enthrone a proactive government that would provide more dividends of democracy, if elected in 2023.

He also pledged to initiate policies and programmes that would reduce the poverty to bearest minimum level in the state.

Bago told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna on Sunday said that it was only by so doing that people’s-oriented policies and programme would be implemented.



Bago said, ”The incoming administration would focus on health, rule of law, education,social justice, agriculture, commerce and industries, among others.”

He stated that his passion to serve the state as governor, if elected, was the brain behind his coming out to contest for the governorship position,”so that he can liberate the state.



“When elected, I will ensure that more money remains in the pockets of our citizens.



”When that is done, people would have money to spend. I will ensure that more money comes into the economy of the state.”



According to him, this could be done through new investment opportunities by attracting new companies to the state, adding, ”so that the unemployed can be given employment rather than depending on federation allocation.”



Bago said that his administration, if elected, would come up with a policy that would ensure, ”all the money meant to boost the coffers of state government go directly into the state government’s coffers and no where else.



” We will set up skills acquisition centres across the 25 local government areas to train youth and women in various trades to enable them to be self reliant.



” If we get into power, we will increase the welfare of our security personnel, to enable them perform optimally.



“We will use modern technologies and intelligence to combat all forms of security challenges.



“We will ensure absolute security because that is the number one condition for economic prosperity.”



Bago further vowed to bolster mechanized farming systems and develop the extant agricultural value chains.



” We will encourage local administrations to embark on aggressive rural development through the construction of rural roads and healthcare services with modern facilities to take care of the heath of the people.



”We will also provide farming implements at subsidised rates to our farmers to ensure massive food production of assorted crops”,he said.



Bago also called on party supporters to collect their PVCs and to work towards the successful implementation of electoral processes.( NAN)

