Niger APC governorship primaries: Malagi congratulates Bago, urges calm, party unity

By Fortune Abang

Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, Publisher, Blueprint Newspapers Limited and aspirant in the just-concluded governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state, has congratulated Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago who emerged as the party’s candidate in the state.

Addressing supporters at his residence in Minna, Malagi called on his supporters to remain calm and rally round the party’s flag-bearer to ensure victory of the party in next year’s general elections as loyal party men and women.

“We went through a primary election decided by delegates who are all members of our party.

“We gave it our all but in the end only one person must win and I have since congratulated the winner.

“We all must remain calm and work together for the party to win the governorship election in the state in 2023,” he said. (NAN)

