Niger APC chieftain faults purported endorsement of NASS leaders

By Chimezie Godfrey

Alhaji Nma Kolo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Niger State has taken exception to reports of endorsement of some candidates as leaders of the 10th National Assembly.

Reacting to the announcement, Nma Kolo said though authenticity of the reports or its real intent are yet to be clarified, it raises the concern that a Southerner as Senate President, would clearly amount to shortchanging the North in particular.

According to the APC chieftain, it is clearly unfair for the Southern region alone to enjoy the presidency and next most important office, the Senate Presidency at the same time.

“It is curious that the reports indicate such a costly act that potentially shuts out the largest region in the country from the mainstream,” he said.

Punching the argument in the report that the North currently holds the position of the National Chairmanship of the party, Kolo said the two positions are diametrically incomparable.

He reminded stakeholders of the APC that the party cannot afford to operate a seriously slanted government that tends to excise a major chunk of the country from the scheme of things.

“It is alarming to think that by this arrangement, the South as a block would end up in full control of the executive, the legislative and judicial arms of government at the expense of the North,” Kolo said.

He urged stakeholders to intervene promptly for a review of the NWC decision for the sake of fairness, Justice and rules of ordinary decency.