Niger APC cautions Governor against swearing in new Magama LGA Chair

By Tina George, Minna

Despite the mounting pressure from all quarters that the state government should obey a court order and swear in a new Chairman for Magama local government area of Niger state, the State All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned Governor Abubakar Sani Bello against bowing to any pressure.

According to the Niger state APC Chairman, Engineer Mohammed Jubril Imam, it would be against the rule of law and an embarrassment to the state APC should the Governor swear in a new Council Chairman for Magama.

Following a High Court Judgement on 13th April 2020 which was in favor of the PDP candidate in the last local government council election in Magama, there have been speculations and rumors that new chairman under the PDP would be sworn in.

This has caused tension in Magama local government area and continued conflict between the court and the State INEC which is being pressured to present a certificate of returns to the candidate.

However, the Niger state APC Chairman explained to Journalists at the party secretariat in Minna that the Party had appealed against the lower court case judgment.

Imam declared that the case is already before the Appeal Court seeking a redress stressing that it will be counterproductive and embarrassing to the party and current administration if the Governor did anything contrary.

He explained that the opposition political party PDP has the right to go to court but they must be guided by the laws and rules of the processes.

Explaining further, the Party Secretary, Barrister Mohammad Liman said that the PDP candidate, Sufiyanu Yahaya had filed a motion seeking for the disqualification of the APC candidate, Salisu Ubandoma over contradictory birth dates in his personal data form and school certificate

“The Court then gave the victory to Sufiyanu Yahaya of PDP disqualifying the sitting Chairman of APC. But the Party has appealed to the judgment on 16th March 2020, and the incumbent chairman on 20th March 2020 also appealed the judgment for a stay of execution or injunction on appeal number CA/ABJ/2060/2020.

“Section 243 Sub-Section 1 and 2 of the Constitution of Nigeria which stated that an appeal should be within 21 days of the judgment remains irrevocable as the status quo must remain until the determination of the appeal case.

The APC expressed dismay over the attitude of the High Court over the case describing them as being overzealous, “We want to urge the court not to allow their personal interest to override the law.”

Newsdiaryonline however earlier reported that Governor Sani Bello has gon ahead to swear in PDP’s Yahaya as Chairman of Magama LG in accordance with the court’s ruling.