Niger acting governor felicitates IBB at 83

The Acting Governor of Niger, Yakubu Garba, has felicitated with former Military President Ibrahim Babangida on his 83rd birthday.

By Rita Iliya



Garba in a statement by his Press Secretary, Hajiya Ummikhaltume Kuta, in Minna on Saturday, described IBB “as a bridge builder and father of modern Nigeria.

He said Babangida, popularly known as IBB, facilitated the realisation of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to its enviable status as a brand new city in Africa.

“IBB is an institution that transformed Nigeria from it former conservative achievement to a more elaborate progressive and improved infrastructural development that spread across the federation,” he said.

Garba described IBB’s view of development “as a designed project, which saw governance as a necessary design project that proceeds on the basis of some constitutive ideas and principles”.

Garba recalled that IBB restructured the economic perspective of Nigeria that later metamorphosed into the largest economy in Sub-sahara Africa.

He prayed Allah to grant IBB good health and strength and more fruitful years ahead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IBB was born on Aug. 17, 1941 and ruled as military president of Nigeria from 1985 to 1993.

(NAN)