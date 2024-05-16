NIGCOMSAT to launch satellite dedicated to army operations – DG

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT), Mrs Jane Egerton, says the organisation intends to launch a satellite dedicated to the Nigerian Army to enhance its capabilities.

Egarton said this when she paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt -Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Thursday in Abuja.

She said the satellite would also bolster military operations, taking into consideration the severity of the service the Nigerian Army had continued to render to the nation.

The NIGCOM boss acknowledged the long standing relationship of the organisation with the army and the zeal of the army in tackling security challenges in the country.

She said the partnership was expected to have far-reaching implications for the country’s military operations and national security and leverage satellite technology to drive economic growth and development.

She appreciated the army for its service to the nation and pledged to continue to support the service with technology in tackling the nation’s security challenges.

In his response, the COAS, Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja, said the Nigerian Army was willing to partner with NIGCOMSAT to enhance its communication capabilities and improve operations.

Lagbaja said the partnership with NIGCOMSAT was crucial to providing reliable and secure communication services and would enable the Nigerian Army access a wide range of satellite-based services.

These services, according to him, include telecommunications, navigation, and surveillance, which will significantly improve the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the army.

The COAS appreciates the vital role of NIGCOMSAT as a formidable foundation for army operations, especially in the North East and North West regions.

According to him, the Nigerian army is committed to Executive Order 5 of President Bola Tinubu compelling departments and agencies to patronise made-in-Nigeria goods.

He said the products offered by NIGCOMSAT were top-notch and reiterated his desire to expand the frontier of cooperation and partnership that had existed between NIGCOMSAT and the army.

Lagbaja also pledged to support the Communication Company in the launch of its new satellite into space to improve military operations. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje