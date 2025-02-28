NIES 2025: We have linked global investors with Africa’s energy potential – FG

The Federal Government says the bridge connecting continents, linking global investors with Africa’s boundless energy potential has been strengthened

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Federal Government says the bridge connecting continents, linking global investors with Africa’s boundless energy potential has been strengthened by the 2025 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES).

Amb. Nicholas Ella, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the closing of the 8th edition of NIES, which opened on Monday.

According to him, partnerships forged and investments committed during the is estimated at more than 2.5 billion dollars.

This ELLA said was a testament to the boundless opportunities that abound in the industry.

Ella said the dedication to advancing technology, innovation, and sustainable practices had made the summit a hub of opportunities and growth.

“Over the past few days, we have witnessed a convergence of brilliant minds, groundbreaking ideas, and transformative discussions that have elevated this summit beyond expectations.

“We have strengthened the bridge connecting continents, linking global investors with Africa’s boundless energy potential.

“This summit has been a remarkable testament to the power of collaboration, dialogue, and shared vision,” he said.

The permanent secretary said the deliberations had reflected on the challenges and laid actionable pathways for Africa’s energy transformation, investment acceleration, and technology-driven growth.

He said the Federal Government’s dedication to positioning Nigeria as a leading energy hub had been a critical enabler for events like NIES and the broader growth of Africa’s energy landscape.

Ella, while appreciating President Bola Tinubu, thanked the Ministers of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil & Gas) – Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri and Ekperikpe Ekpo, for their strategic foresight and tireless efforts in ensuring the success of the summit.

“Your leadership has been instrumental in shaping the dialogues that have transpired here and in championing Nigeria’s pivotal role in the global energy transition.

“The thought-provoking insights and expertise of participants have illuminated the pathways to sustainable energy development, highlighted emerging oil, gas, renewables, and hydrogen opportunities and investments.

“The discussions on energy transition, decarbonisation, upstream investments, refining capacity, and hydrogen development will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the future of Africa’s energy sector.

“Our international and local partners, sponsors, and exhibitors receive special gratitude.

“Your confidence in Nigeria’s energy potential and Africa’s future is truly inspiring,” he said.

The theme of the summit was “Bridging Continents: Connecting Investors Worldwide with Africa’s Energy Potential”.

With more than 5,000 delegates from 45 countries and an impressive 4,182 square meters of cutting-edge exhibitions, NIES 2025 has no doubt reaffirmed its position as Africa’s foremost energy platform. (NAN)