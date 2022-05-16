NIEEE confers 20 members as fellows, demands greater commitment

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE) has conferred 20 members as fellows of the institute.

The National Chairman, NIEEE, Mr Michael Akan, said this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Akan said that the elevation called for greater commitment and responsibility.

Akan said that the institute took a decision to confer on its eminent members with the prestigious honour of fellowship in recognition of their contributions to Electrical and Electronic Engineering profession seven years ago.

“With more than 250,000 Electrical and Electronics Engineers out there, and over 15,000 members registered with us, the institute has less than 300 members in the fellowship cadre.

“We must do enough to continue to recognise deserving and qualified members of our great institute who have distinguished themselves,” he said.

Akan added that members of the institute bear enormous responsibility to move the profession and the nation forward.

“We must engage the political class to resolve some of the lingering challenges facing the nation within our space of practice.

“The National Assembly has transmitted the bill for an Act to alter the Provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow states to micromanage the power sector.

“Our fellows should be at the forefront in engaging the state assemblies to pass the Bill, ‘’Akan said.

He noted that the members of the institute must contribute to the adoption of innovative technologies to address the nation’s security challenges and epileptic power supply.

“We must contribute in no small measure by using technologies to address the security and power supply challenges in Nigeria.

“The Federal Executive Council recently approved the deployment of surveillance technology to protect the lives of commuters and rail infrastructure. Our members must work to ensure that appropriate technology that meets our needs is deployed.

“The institute is going to liaise with relevant agencies to monitor the implementation,” he noted.

Also speaking, Mr Isaac Adekanye, the Chairman, NIEEE Fellowship Board, encouraged the newly conferred fellows to work assiduously to help in tackling the nation’s myriad of challenges in infrastructure, especially provision of sustainable power and energy. (NAN)

