NIDO-World Wide reaffirms commitment to national developmen

Nigerians in the Diaspora Organistion (NIDO) – World Wide on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to contribute towards sustainsble social and economic development of their fatherland.



Dr Kingsman Chikelu, Coordinating Chair, NIDO-World Wide, gave the assurances in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.



Chikelu who spoke on the backdrop of activities to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day Anniversary, congratulated Nigeria and its citizens on the occasion of the independence anniversary.



He reitrated the commitment of the organisation to make positive contributions towards building a more prosperous country with justice, peace and fairness.



“NIDO is for nation building, so let us use this occasion to remind ourselves of that commitment.



“So that the labor of our heroes past shall be fortified and not be in vain. So, help us God.

“Long live NIDO, long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NIDO is designed to harness and galvanise professional as well as the financial resources of Nigerians abroad, to promote Nigeria’s social and economic development. (NAN)

