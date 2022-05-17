NIDO tasks compatriots on commitment to set goals

The newly constituted Board of Trustees (BoT), of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation-Americas (NIDOA), has urged compatriots to renew their commitments to enable the organisation achieve its set goals.

Dr Ezekiel Macham, Chairman of the board, gave the advice in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO)’s set goals include; engaging Nigerian community associations in Diaspora, contributing to nation building through finance and expertise, as well as to provide a platform for members to participate in governance and industrial development of Nigeria.

Macham, a foundation member of NIDOA, expressed appreciation to stakeholders of the Organisation, saying they were instrumental to its growth, unity and successful leadership transition.

The board chairman, who previously served as the President of NIDOA-USA, Atlanta Chapter, and Vice Chairman of NIDOA board, said; “There is the need for peaceful co-existence and a renewed sense of purpose.

“The board anticipates a successful tenure and seeks the support of Nigerians and people of goodwill.

“Efforts are being made to achieve the goals of NIDOA; the reinvigoration of NIDOA will require the same spirit of dialogue, dedication and perseverance in resolving conflicts within the organisation.”

Also in a separate telephone interview with NAN, the Ambassador of Nigeria to the U.S., Dr Uzoma Emenike, commended NIDO over the successful transition.

Emenike expressed delight at the successes so far recorded by NIDOA and the smooth leadership change.

The ambassador, who highlighted some of Nigeria’s developmental issues such as medical-care, education, housing and infrastructure networks that required NIDOA’s intervention, pledged the embassy’s partnership.

In the same vein, Mr Obed Monago, outgone Chairman of NIDOA board, stressed the need for unity, and offered support to the newly constituted executive.

According to Monago, NIDOA board remains the highest governing body of the organisation, and called for collaboration to achieve the collective success for Nigeria and Nigerians.

NAN reports that other executive members of the board that were sworn in during the inauguration, which held recently in Washington D.C., included Mr Noyo Kubeyinje-Edem, Vice Chairman, Dr Sunday Robert Eze, Secretary-General, Mrs Ukpeme Okon, Public Relations Director, and Dr Yinka Tella, Community Affairs Director.

Dr Eromonsele Idahosa, Dr Danladi Husaini, Mr Lee Kareem, Dr Moses Timta, Dr Reginald Obiamalu and Mr Melvyn Edenojie are to serve as board members.

The chairman and executive members of the board took their oath of offices in a ceremony conducted by an Indiana based Federal Judge.

The new board members formally assumed office for a two-year tenure from 2022-2024, following the dissolution of the previous one. (NAN)

