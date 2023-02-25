NIDO official urges Nigerians to shun violence, says no election worth dying for

By Cecilia Ologunagba

Dr Adeola Popoola, the President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), New Jersey Chapter, U.S., has advised Nigerians to shun violence in the Feb. 25 and March 11 Poll, as no election is worth dying for.

Popoola, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on Friday, also urged the citizens to eschew thuggery and hooliganism as they could lead to violence.

“Elections come in cycles, and this like previous one’s shall come and go. We cannot be perfect, especially at a moment wish, if ever.

“The 200 million “adult-enough” Nigerians home and diaspora should remember this. After all the electioneering, the elections is a game of numbers, perchance not a vindication of the best and smartest.

“It is barbaric, to wish your opponent or his/her supporters to die or be permanently maimed. Every contestant should wish, the chance will come again, in the next cycle,’’ he said.

According to him, Nigerians in the United States are concerned about the fate of the country, all times, especially whether the homeland will head the right direction.

Popoola said there were various conceptions to this direction, and whether we are “newly” joining or continuing to move better in the direction and on the journey we already begun.

“This smirks on the divisions we in the North America diaspora have. A case of halve-full or halve empty glass of drink, entails here.

“We, however, talk it over, a little better than at home, for understandable reasons.

“We have the irredentists and fallacious individuals too, whose information base and knowledge are warped, which reminds us an “educated Nigerian”, should be the desire of all,’’ he said.

Popoola, however, said that law is law and cannot be derogated, saying that it is the primary responsibility of all citizens to respect and obey the law.

“In view of this, the elections shall be monitored for compliance to the rules and regulations.

“Whatever INEC has set as regulations, we believe has the blessing of the Legislatively houses, our law makers, and representatives of every individual Nigeria.

“The Executives, hereby Presidency and State Governors, must enable and facilitate its operations, while the Judiciary and law enforcement agencies, must enforce it,’’ he said.

The official appealed to the INEC, Judiciary, Police, and other law enforcement agencies to enforce related electoral laws and regulations.

“We have heard and read in the media that some citizens are planning to take the law into their hands. Some individuals and groups want to guard their votes, but in their own ways and their own terms.

“They want to fly individual drones and other surveillance apparatus, and have stockpiled weaponry. This is a decent and departure from normal values rather than advanced civilized behavior.

“The law should itemized in unequivocal terms what is permitted and what is not tolerated at voting centers premises,’’ he said. (NAN)