NIDO congratulates Tinubu, ready for collaboration

By Busayo Onijala

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe (NIDO-Europe) has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the commencement of his administration.

The group has also expressed readiness to collaborate with the government towards promoting education, skills acquisition for youth, security, economic development agenda policies diversification, healthcare and national orientation programmes.

This is contained in a statement made available on Tuesday by Dr Bashir Obasekola, the organisation’s Chairman.

“We are ready to work wholeheartedly with your leadership, as we have done effectively with all other leadership before now.

“Your Excellency, we all wish you and all the members of your administration a successful tenure of office,” he stated.

He said despite the numerous challenges facing the country, the group was confident that under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria would rise above them.

” We believe that your administration will pave the way for deep national unity, peace, security and cohesion due to your sterling qualities and progressive disposition,” he said.

He said that as the umbrella organisation for Diaspora Nigerians in Europe, saddled with the core responsibility to galvanise and harness the resources of Nigerians in diaspora for homeland development, NIDO-Europe was apolitical.

“The organisation is home for everyone, irrespective of political inclinations,” Obasekola said. (NAN)